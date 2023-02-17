Like Nintendo, too Saw announced that will raise wages of its employees to fight inflation. There is talk of a substantial increase, on average by 15% on an annual basis for each employee of the company.

This detail was revealed during the latest financial report of Sega Sammy, with the aim of overhauling the “compensation system for investing in human resources in order to further stabilize employee income and create a more comfortable working environment, as well as to further enhance its global competitiveness.”

Starting July 1, 2023, Sega will increase monthly salaries by an average of 30%. In reality, the actual increase on an annual basis is lower, 15% to be precise, as part of the annual bonuses will be integrated into the monthly compensation. In any case, we are talking about a substantial increase, even higher than that established by Nintendo.

Sonic Frontiers, one of the most successful games released by Sega in recent years

Also, thanks to this revision, the starting salary for graduates will increase from 222,000 to 300,000 yen (slightly less than 2,100 euros), an increase of 35%.

The maneuver was decided after reports circulated in recent weeks, according to which the prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, would have asked local companies to increase the salaries of their employees to fight inflation. Last year, Capcom, Koei Tecmo and Bandai Namco also increased the salaries for their staff.