Today is the 30th birthday of the first Sonic the Hedgehog game, SEGA’s iconic IP. Sonic 1 was in fact released on SEGA Mega Drive / Genesis back in 1991. To celebrate this important anniversary, SEGA has obviously thought of a great variety of contents and news.

SEGA’s art director Kazuyuki Hoshino said the team is working to turn Sonic the Hedgehog into a VTuber. This will be part of a new project of a streaming broadcast dedicated to the blue hedgehog, during which fans will be able to communicate and interact directly with the character of SEGA.

Hoshino also stated that the team’s next goal is to open a Sonic theme park, also drawing inspiration from the success of the recent Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

