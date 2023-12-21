During the presentation which took place on the occasion of Management Meeting 2023, SAW has shared new information and some images for the revivals of some of its most famous franchises already announced over the The Game Awards of this year: Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi and Streets of Rage.

From this information we can learn that the new Jet Set Radio will be set in an open-world Tokyo, while the new Streets of Rage is called Streets of Rage: Revolution. Below are some further details.

Crazy Taxi — Driving action with an innovative and fresh style! The cheerful feeling of freedom blends with nature and the city. Discover the new stage of Crazy City!

Golden Axe —Warriors rise to subdue demons! Defeat your enemies with a variety of sword and magic attacks! The legendary story of the “Golden Axe” battle ax is about to begin!

Jet Set Radio — “Counterculture” on the streets of an open-world Tokyo. Experience the movement of “rebellion” that makes you feel free in a suffocating society. Make new friends, grow your fans and create a movement!

Shinobi — Kill enemies silently. Run through the world of Shinobi, full of monsters and ninja techniques. Wield Oborozuki, the legendary sword, and slay evil once again. Your clan and the world are counting on you.

Streets of Rage: Revolution — The beloved side-scrolling beat 'em up action series! Take control of one of the ex-officers and ensure that the city is no longer forced to travel the “roads of rage”!

