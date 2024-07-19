Sega has unveiled a first look at two new Shadow x Sonic Generations levels, delving into the Sonic nemesis’ past.

As with the original Sonic Generations, the new separate Shadow campaign will reimagine stages from Shadow’s past. So far we’ve seen the Space Colony level, inspired by Sonic Adventure 2’s Final Chase.

Now, in a new teaser video comparing old and new, two more stages have been revealed based on zones from Sonic Heroes and 2006’s Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sonic Heroes, released in 2003, has players controlling a trio of characters at once, but here it’s stripped back to just Shadow. The stage is based on Rail Canyon, which has Shadow hopping between rails and avoiding trains through a rocky canyon.

Then the trailer cuts to a level based on Sonic 06’s Kingdom Valley, which features runways and rails around a giant stone castle. The original game was widely panned, so here’s hoping Sonic x Shadow Generations can vastly improve this particular level.

The teaser provides a look at what we can expect from the Shadow campaign, both in gameplay terms and visuals. Needless to say, it all looks faster, sharper, and smoother compared to the original levels – see for yourself below.

Head of Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka told Eurogamer the new Shadow levels would feature “a lot of iconic moments from Shadow’s past in the new gameplay”, and that certainly rings true from this new footage.

Still, we’re yet to see the White Space level select area for Shadow, which Iizuka said expands upon the Open Zone gameplay from Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic x Shadow Generations is set for release on 25th October across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam).