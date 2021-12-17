SAW announced the arrival of Astro City Mini V, a new miniature arcade cabinet dedicated to the company’s shoot’em ups. The mini arcade will be released in Japan during the summer of 2022 at the launch price of 19,580 yen (approximately € 153).

Astro City Mini V is a faithful reproduction of the homonymous cabinet which appeared in Japan in 1993, and has the peculiarity of exploiting a vertical screen that fits perfectly to the 22 titles present within it. There will also be an HDMI cable to be able to connect to an external screen, as well as exclusive features such as the Easy Save. The game lineup includes:

Action Fighter

Aero Fighters (Sonic Wings)

Armed Police Batrider

BATSUGUN

Battle Bakraid Unlimited Version

Cosmo Police Galivan

Desert Breaker

Dogyuun

Fire Shark (Same! Same! Same!)

Grind Stormer (V ・ V)

Gunbird

Moon Crest

Out Zone

Raiden

Samurai Aces (Sengoku Ace)

Sorcer Striker (Mahou Daisakusen)

Strikers 1945

TATSUJIN

Terra Cresta

Truxton II (TATSUJIN OH)

Wrestle War

ZAXXON

Waiting to find out if it will also be released in the West we leave you now with the first trailer for Astro City Mini V, wishing you a good vision as always.

Astro City Mini V – Trailer

Source: SAW Street Gematsu