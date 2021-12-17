SAW announced the arrival of Astro City Mini V, a new miniature arcade cabinet dedicated to the company’s shoot’em ups. The mini arcade will be released in Japan during the summer of 2022 at the launch price of 19,580 yen (approximately € 153).
Astro City Mini V is a faithful reproduction of the homonymous cabinet which appeared in Japan in 1993, and has the peculiarity of exploiting a vertical screen that fits perfectly to the 22 titles present within it. There will also be an HDMI cable to be able to connect to an external screen, as well as exclusive features such as the Easy Save. The game lineup includes:
- Action Fighter
- Aero Fighters (Sonic Wings)
- Armed Police Batrider
- BATSUGUN
- Battle Bakraid Unlimited Version
- Cosmo Police Galivan
- Desert Breaker
- Dogyuun
- Fire Shark (Same! Same! Same!)
- Grind Stormer (V ・ V)
- Gunbird
- Moon Crest
- Out Zone
- Raiden
- Samurai Aces (Sengoku Ace)
- Sorcer Striker (Mahou Daisakusen)
- Strikers 1945
- TATSUJIN
- Terra Cresta
- Truxton II (TATSUJIN OH)
- Wrestle War
- ZAXXON
Waiting to find out if it will also be released in the West we leave you now with the first trailer for Astro City Mini V, wishing you a good vision as always.
Astro City Mini V – Trailer
Source: SAW Street Gematsu
#SEGA #unveils #Astro #City #Mini #miniature #arcade #cabinet
Leave a Reply