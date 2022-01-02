During a recent Sega meeting, the company announced that the Yakuza series to date it has sold approx 2.8 million copies for PC all over the world.

The series starring Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga has certainly become more popular in recent years since it is no longer an exclusive for PlayStation platforms, with most of the games in the main series also making it to Xbox One, Xbox Series X over time. | S and PC, which allowed Sega to reach a higher catchment area.

“Due to the expansion of the user base, since we started supporting the PC platform with this series (Yakuza, ed) from the third quarter of fiscal 2019, we have recorded strong sales results with sales of approximately 2.8 million. of copies all over the world, “said Sega.

Currently, the series games available on PC are Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, Yakuza 5, Yakuza 6 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. 2.8 million copies sold on PC are certainly a more than positive figure, given that, among other things, many of the titles mentioned have more than a few years on their shoulders.

Meanwhile, Ryu Ga Gotoku, Yakuza’s studio, is working on a new intellectual property. At the same time, work on a Like a Dragon sequel has been confirmed by new director Masayoshi Yokoyama.