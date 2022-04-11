In an official comment released by the producer Masayoshi Kikuchi, Sega revealed more details about the “SuperGame” project. confirming that there will be more than one title and that they will use the cloud for streaming. The initiative was revealed in a very vague way last year, but now the company is back to talk about it stating that it believes that the future of video games is precisely in the cloud gaming and NFTs, virtual items that have a monetary value and legally belong to someone. According to executive vice president Shuji Utsumi, “SuperGame” is to be considered as a label that will be given to several of the company’s games in the future, which will leverage the latest Sega technologies. They will be for this high budget titles and are part of a project that will last five years. These releases, according to Utsumi, will be titles that will go “beyond the traditional boundaries of video games”. Utsumi cites Twitch to exemplify how the way to enjoy video games has changed, and therefore Sega’s “SuperGame” will aim to unite the audience that plays with what they watch. Furthermore, one or more of these titles will involve NFTs: “It seems quite clear to us that video games in the future cannot fail to include two of the most important contemporary technologies, the cloud and NFT,” said Utsumi, although the VP of ‘ Japanese firm has not gone into any detail on how blockchain could actually become the ingredient of a modern triple-A video game.