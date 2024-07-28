In recent times SEGA has had some complications, given that a person from the audience has been constantly harassing one of its employees, an action that has not stopped until now and has raised the alarms of both the blue company and the affected person himself. For this reason, they no longer want to sit back and do nothing and are going to take legal action against the person responsible.

In a post on their corporate site, they explained that they had been in contact with the individual in question for some time, but as the harassment did not improve, they were forced to take this action. The company will continue to take similar matters seriously, describing the current case as a “serious human rights issue that harms the dignity of employees and deteriorates the work environment” and will act in accordance with its Customer Harassment policy.

The end result is an agreement in which damages will be paid to SEGA on behalf of the employee. The person perpetrating the harassment must eliminate any instance of slander or insult and at the same time ensure that no further acts are committed in the future.And it is said that this annoyance towards the person may be due to the decisions that have been made with the S franchiseonic The Hedgehog or Yakuza.

Since the era in which Twitter and more social networks have become a daily tradition, fans can easily access the profiles of personalities to bother in one way or another, and when they release a product that they do not like, they will bother them constantly. This happened at the time with the actresses of games like The Last of Us Part IIharassing the girl who played Abby until he closed the account to avoid any contact with these people.

Via: Nintendo Life

Author’s note: That’s the problem with social media, anyone can come and bother you just because they feel like it and have a screen. Thank goodness there are already lawsuits against virtual harassers.