Interviewed by Famitsu, the Sega president and COO, Yukio Sugino reported that the company has not ruled out the possibility of being able to produce a mini-console that replicates the Sega Saturn, but also admitted that there are some difficulties in doing so, due to the architecture and the capabilities of the original machine that can make it miniaturization is difficult.

Considering that Sega continued to offer basic mini-consoles on platforms of the past until recently, it cannot be excluded that it intends to continue, perhaps with a Sega Saturn Mini but the company says there are big ones difficulty in making it, though is not excluded .

A Sega Saturn Mini is difficult, but not impossible

“The Sega Saturn is a surprisingly high performing console, so the difficulty in miniaturising it is high. It is not only a question of evaluating on the basis of possible positive sales, but it would also be a question of a I commit burdensome in this case,” Sugino explained.

“I’d like to think about it when we’re in a situation where we can just develop such hardware in collaboration with Saturn and Dreamcast enthusiasts.” So, from what it seems, there might be a need for one collaboration to ease the matter, because a miniaturization of Sega Saturn would not be a simple thing to do, from an engineering point of view.

Previously, on the other hand, the same idea had been rejected due to high costs in a market still affected by the Covid pandemic, but now the situation seems to have shifted more to the design difficulty. Recall that, previously, Sega has produced with great success the Sega Mega Drive Mini and the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2.