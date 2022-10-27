SAW confirmed that legendary game developer Rieko Kodama she passed away in May, just before she turned 59. For privacy reasons, the news has only just been released and the family has decided not to share further details on her disappearance. Yosuke Oskunariproducer of SEGA, made the rumors official with a message left for her in the SEGA Mega Drive 2 Mini: “In memory of Rieko Kodama”.

Throughout his career, Kodama has worked as an artist with titles such as Alex Kidd in Miracle World, Phantasy Star And Sonic The Hedgehogand was the producer of Skies of Arcadia And 7th Dragon. Most recently he got to work on Nintendo Switch versions of the company’s classics, the line SEGA AGES.

Rieko Kodama was one of the first female figures to make a name for herself in the gaming industry, her name has often been associated with SEGA’s RPGs. She has been officially recognized as a pioneer of the industry, with a career spanning more than thirty years, which began in 1984 with titles such as Champion Boxing, Alex Kidd, Altered Beast and Sonic.

Source: SAW Street NintendoLife