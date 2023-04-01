Athough it does not seems, sonic the hedgehog has entered a new era of glory, as a compilation of its classic games has recently been released, which will now receive an update with more installments, as well as the main title, Sonic Frontiers, same that will have free DLC. Despite all this content, it seems that SEGA he doesn’t want to stop throwing things.

The title is called The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog a kind of graphic novel in which someone has finished with sonic, and now it will be our mission to catch the culprit of this crime. And it could not be other than his best friend, Tailswho carries out the investigation until they find out who has done such an iconic gaming figure.

The best part is that the game is already available on Steamand it’s not a joke, it’s totally free.

The Sonic Social team proudly presents: The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog! A brand new Sonic game. Available right now. OnSteam. For FREE! pic.twitter.com/qOsvdwCU2b — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) March 31, 2023

Here is the description of the tab Steam:

It’s Amy Rose’s birthday and she’s decided to throw a party where they’ll play solve a murder on the Mirage Express! Sonic the Hedgehog becomes the first victim and everyone sets out to unmask the killer. However, there is something that does not add up… Is it an innocent game or is there something more sinister behind it? Join the Sonic the Hedgehog gang in this exciting new adventure!

Remember that you can already access the title through Steam in pc.

Via: SEGA

Editor’s note: It’s a bit weird, since it’s an April Fool’s joke by SEGA, but the detail is that it’s a real game at the same time. It will be interesting to see the analysis of Sonic experts.