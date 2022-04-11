It’s been nearly a year since SAW announced its desire to go a step further by creating a new category of games called “Super Game“, but no one knew exactly what they were. Now as part of its recruiting campaign, the publisher has published an interview on the subject with Executive Vice President Shuji Utsumi, Producer Masayoshi Kikuchi and General Manager Katsuya Hisai.

From the interview it is explained that the term “Super Game” does not designate a single game, but a set of large productions that must meet a certain number of criteria. At a minimum, a “Super Game” must therefore be an AAA game, be cross-platform, be localized in multiple languages ​​and be launched worldwide at the same time.

In the development of these games SEGA will use Unreal Engine 5, but also Microsoft’s Azure cloud technology, as previously announced. SEGA therefore intends to multiply partnerships of this type with specialized companies, for example in artificial intelligence.

Also in the interview, producer Masayoshi Kikuchi also mentioned NFTs, considering them as a sort of “natural evolution” of video games, like the cloud.

Source: Twinfinite