Although SEGA is a company that has remained relevant, this with recent games like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Persona 3 Reload and Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, it seems that things have not gone very well, given that they would not have recovered as much of the investment in them. And in fact, they have reported having some losses that not only include the details of the sales of pieces of software, whether physical or digital.

As reported by the media, the company’s operating profit in the last fiscal year (April 1, 2023 – May 31, 2024) fell by 86.7%, and recorded a net loss of 6,650,000 million yen (more than 41 million dollars). However, it is mentioned that they are significant compared to a net profit of 11,488 million yen in the previous year.

That does not mean that the most recent games have been failures, on the contrary, they helped the losses to be smaller, it is even thought that more deliveries like Metaphor: ReFantazio will be more helpful by the end of the year, as well as the Persona remake DLC. The company’s operating profit suffered a sharp decline as a result of the Structural Reform implemented due to changes in the market and falling profitability, the company sold to developer Relic Entertainment while cutting about 240 employees at several European studios.

Here is a description of SEGA:

SEGA Corporation is a leading Japanese multinational corporation specializing in the development and distribution of video games, as well as the manufacture of video game console hardware. Founded on June 3, 1960 by Martin Bromley, Richard Stewart, and Ray LeMaire under the name Service Games, the company was eventually established as SEGA Enterprises Ltd. in 1965. The company’s headquarters are located in Shinagawa, Tokyo, Japan. He began his career developing mechanical entertainment machines and later entered the arcade video game industry. In 1983, they released their first video game console, the SG-1000, although it was the SEGA Genesis (known as Mega Drive outside of North America) in 1988 that brought them worldwide fame. The company has also committed to corporate social responsibility, supporting various community initiatives and programs. The company continues to promote an inclusive and diverse work culture, encouraging innovation and professional growth among its employees.

For now, they will have to settle a bit with the changes so that eventually everything becomes a profit, which will not happen instantly.

Via: Automaton Media

Author’s note: They will recover sooner or later, and those movie tickets for Sonic 3 are going to sell like hotcakes in December. SEGA is doing well, but it can’t be denied that it has suffered slight losses.