The information arose from a meeting between its directors that took place on December 12. During this, more details and some images of these planned returns of Sega franchises were shared. Among these are their names and some elements of their gameplay.

For example, Jet Set Radio Now it will happen in Tokyo with an open world modality. While the new Streets of Rage will be known as Revolution. Crazy Taxi Now it will combine city scenes with nature, but keeping the madness behind the wheel. Golden Ax will give us third-person fantasy action. Finally, Shinobi will take us on an adventure full of ninja moves and monsters to defeat in what appears to be a new side-scroller.

Unfortunately Sega did not share the release dates of these games. They only indicate that they will arrive in the year 20XXwhich means nothing unless we live in Mega Man. So we only have to wait for them to share more information. Which of these comebacks are you most excited about?

What else can we expect from Sega in the future?

In addition to these returns, Sega has other games on the way that should excite its fans. To start in 2024 they will launch Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on January 26. This will unite Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga in a new adventure full of old allies.

Source: Sega.

They also have a new 3D Sonic game planned for next year, although they haven't revealed many details. They also plan to give some downloadable content to Sonic Superstars. It seems like they don't want to let their pet rest.

