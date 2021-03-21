A new patch for the Yakuza Remastered Collection on Steam is hoping to address a number of performance and crashing issues currently plaguing the PC port, including missing SFX in bars, distorted window images, and high CPU usage.

Whilst currently only available in beta – which means only players who’ve encountered the issues listed above are advised to participate – the team hopes to address several known problems, including loud or glitching audio, problems with windows shortcuts, crashes during Heat Actions, and infinite loading screens for Club Shine / Jewel.

“As always, thank you for your support. Your feedback helps us make our games the best they can be,” the update concludes, asking fans to use that same thread to report any other issues “encountered on this beta branch” (thanks, PCGN).

For more, including details on how to apply the patch, head on over to the game’s Steam page.

Yakuza Remastered Collection joined Xbox Game Pass for console and PC on 28th January along with Bloober Team’s The Medium. The collection includes Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, and Yakuza 5 Remastered.