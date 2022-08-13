The Japanese company hopes that the effect of the film will continue to positively affect the sales of the next title.

That a video game is delayed is no longer surprising at this point because important titles have been delayed. Unfortunately, the last one was Hogwarts Legacy, which was delayed a couple of months. This time they have been executives of SEGA those who have confirmed that Sonic Frontiers won’t be late.

SEGA Senior Executive Vice President Koichi Fukazawa and Executive Vice President Makoto Takahashi of SEGA responded to some questions in the results of the first quarter of the fiscal year. They clarified some aspects about the launch of Sonic Frontiers and about the expectations that SEGA has with the title: “We do not consider postponing the launch at this time“, can be read at the end of the second page.

Specifically, this is the second time that SEGA has come out to reaffirm that Sonic Frontiers will not be delayed. He also talks about the importance of Sonic’s IP: “Sonic’s IP is a main title that we will sell long term in the future, and we will continue reinforcing it also in the coming year prosecutor”. In fact, the third Sonic movie already has a date.

We are not considering postponing the release of Sonic Frontiers at this time.SEGA executivesAlso, the directors pointed out that they have “high expectations” with Sonic Frontiers. That is why they also want the success of the second film to increase sales to this title: “In the previous film, the repeat sales of Sonic titles grew and Sonic’s licensing business was also seen positively affected after the release of the film.

Currently the title will arrive at the end of 2022. Specifically, its release date is not known, but the Steam database places it on December 3. One thing we do know about Sonic Frontiers is that it will be at Gamescon as one of the confirmed titles during the Opening Live Night.

More about: Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic Frontiers and SEGA.