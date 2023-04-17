Sega Sammy Holdings, the company that owns the Sega and Atlus brands, among others, would be close to closing an agreement with Rovio Entertainment to buy the Finnish company. According to Wall Street Journal, the Japanese giant would be ready to shell out a billion dollars for Rovio, with an agreement that will be signed during the next week. Rovio, listed on the Helsinki stock exchange, is the company behind several successes in the world of mobile video games, first of all Angry Birds. Last January Playtika had announced a purchase offer for the developer of about 800 million dollars, but the negotiations ended in March with nothing done. The purchase by Sega Sammy would make Sonic’s house the owner of a very powerful brand worldwide, which has also had several adaptations to the cinema and has also been translated into gadgets and video games for consoles and computers.