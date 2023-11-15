A short time ago there was a fairly strong rumor surrounding the world of video games, precisely that of a possible acquisition of SEGA by Microsoftsomething that has made sense to many due to recent collaborations that include games from the saga Like a Dragon from day one to Game Passsomething that also goes with the premieres of the franchise Person. And now that word of mouth has come to light, the company that owns Sonic has spoken on the subject.

The director of operations of SEGA, Shuji Utsumi, has mentioned that they feel honored with proposals that have come to them from various companies, but at the moment they are not interested in putting themselves up for sale, and they mention this in a general overview. And to make things clear, it is emphasized that they do not believe that something like this will happen soon, so the rumors have been completely ruled out for those who wanted the purchase.

Here what was mentioned:

Many companies are interested. We feel honored. We have IP and attractive potentials. Owner-owned businesses. A strong owner. I don’t think that type of transaction is going to happen.

Something that should be clarified is that at the moment Microsoft is quite worn out for having recently taken on Activision Blizzard, even now they have one more debt for the transfer of the equipment they have acquired together with the company. So, it would not be the right time to have a new deal on the doorstep, since they must first recover what was already invested in the largest publisher in the industry.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: It was obvious that this was a false rumor, so we do not expect to have news of this type for many years. What’s more, I think that Nintendo could take SEGA first, more than anything because they are close and come from the same country, Japan.