One of the most recurrent themes in recent months has been that of NFT and his arrival in the world of video games. South Korea he already launched himself against them, Ubisoft has already decided to adopt them completely and the director of Item Takes Two he has already ruled emphatically about them. Is now Sega who enters the discussion.

Sega It is the company to which we owe the beloved games of Sonic and the saga Yakuza. Although we would not think that they would be attracted to NFT, It seems that these are looking very striking to the industry in general. However, it seems that the creators of the blue hedgehog are still in a ‘planning’ stage about its use.

Sega looks at how to use NFTs without causing the anger of the people

It is a reality that NFT they are being used by more and more people and companies. In fact, it was recently announced that Konami will celebrate 35 years of Castlevania with a number of them. The response from the public was not very encouraging and perhaps that is why Sega he’s still measuring the waters regarding using them in his games.

In a recent release Sega he referred to the use of NFT by saying that they would like to experiment with them and are already doing studies on their feasibility. However, they announced that nothing is decided so far regarding them and the pay-to-earn. They also mentioned that there have been ads that have caused users to react negatively.

Sega continued his statement saying that they will be quite careful with the NFT to mitigate negative elements. They will try to implement them within Japanese regulations and will seek to be accepted by their users. Depending on how the reaction is, they will see if they continue to use them or if they give up completely.

From his words, it appears that the implementation of NFTs by Sega It could be a bit far, although they have already expressed their intentions to at least try. In this way it would become one of the most recent companies to adopt them and it may not be the last. What do you think about the incursion of this company with these technologies?

For more video game content, we recommend:

[Fuente]