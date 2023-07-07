Sega will keep its biggest franchises free from third-party blockchain gaming projects, but won’t keep its smaller series away from the technology.

The company also remains committed to investing in blockchain and Web3, but is shelving plans for internal development on blockchain games.

Sega co-chief operating officer Shuji Utsumi revealed the company’s strategy in an interview with Bloomberg.

Sega CEO Haruki Satomi had previously announced the company was abandoning its NFT plans following negative reactions from gamers. Trademark filings for Sega NFTs were spotted shortly after Satomi’s statement.

Utsumi told Bloomberg the company won’t involve its largest franchises in third-party blockchain projects “to avoid devaluing its content”, but it does have plans to let “external partners” use characters from Three Kingdoms and Virtua Fighter for NFTs.

Both the dwindling crypto market and “boring” gameplay look to be to blame for the shift in Sega’s attitude. “The action in play-to-earn games is boring. What’s the point if games are no fun?” Utsumi said to Bloomberg.

Utsumi was asked by Bloomberg whether Sega plans to include NFTs or blockchain in its “Super Game”, a global title currently in development which aims to attract streamers, and Bloomberg stated Utsumi was “non-committal”. Bloomberg reported that Sega “remains open” to involving more blockchain technology in its games as the technology matures.

Sega will continue to invest up to hundreds of millions of yen into “related projects,” Utsumi told Bloomberg.

Sega is one of several gaming companies acting as a validator for the Oasys blockchain, and is joined by other high-profile companies including Square Enix, Ubisoft, and Bandai Namco. Ubisioft announced its first blockchain game last week, which will launch on Oasys.