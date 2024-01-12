Saw announced an important change in its organization, with the choice of Shuji Utsumi as head of the western divisions of the company, i.e. those concerning North America and Europe, within a general internal reorganization.
Sega Sammy has indeed announced several changes structural recently, including the creation of a real new company called “Sega Fave”, which will also represent an important pillar of the company, managing the entire part relating to arcades, playgrounds and the Sega Toys business. In addition to having a particularly curious name, especially for those who live in Tuscany.
The other big news is represented by the choice of Shuji Utsumi as head of Sega America and Europe, in the role of President and COO of the division. He is a veteran of the video game industry and the curious thing is that he is particularly attached to PlayStation.
A great CV
It was in fact a fundamental element in the creation and launch of the first PlayStation and in the establishment of Sony Computer Entertainment, specifically for the console's launch in North America, and later worked on the Dreamcast's launch outside of Japan.
Utsumi had left Sega in the early 2000s, after having served as executive producer of numerous successful games for the company in question. Subsequently moving on from Disney, he also played a key role in the creation of the brand Kingdom Heartsacting in a certain sense as a link between the American company and Square Enix.
He later founded Q Entertainment together with Tetsuya Mizuguchi and then returned to Sega in 2020. The company is going through a period of valorisation and relaunch of the historical catalogue, with the imminent return to the market of various remakes and reboots of classics such as Jet Set Radio , Golden Axe, Shinobi and Crazy Taxi.
