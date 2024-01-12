Saw announced an important change in its organization, with the choice of Shuji Utsumi as head of the western divisions of the company, i.e. those concerning North America and Europe, within a general internal reorganization.

Sega Sammy has indeed announced several changes structural recently, including the creation of a real new company called “Sega Fave”, which will also represent an important pillar of the company, managing the entire part relating to arcades, playgrounds and the Sega Toys business. In addition to having a particularly curious name, especially for those who live in Tuscany.

The other big news is represented by the choice of Shuji Utsumi as head of Sega America and Europe, in the role of President and COO of the division. He is a veteran of the video game industry and the curious thing is that he is particularly attached to PlayStation.