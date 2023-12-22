Sega has detailed more of its plans to revive a swath of classic game franchises, including Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Shinobi and Steets of Rage.

The announcement that Sega was working on new entries in the above series came as something of a surprise this month, and with few other details.

Now, we know just a little more about each of the projects, and have a first glimpse at how they'll presumably look.



In a management meeting presentation Now shared online, Sega offered a quick glimpse of each project, and a short description of what each will offer.

“Warriors arise to subdue the demons!” Sega says of Golden Ax. “Defeat your enemies with a variety of attacks with sowrds and magic! The legendary story about the battle ax 'Golden Ax' is about to begin.”

“Slay the enemies in the silence of the moment,” Sega says of Shinobi. “Run through the world of Shinobi full of monsters and ninja actions. Grab Oborozuki, the legendary sword and slay Evil once more. Your clan and the world are counting on you.”

Streets of Rage: Revolution is the new title in Sega's “beloved side-scrolling beat'em up action series”, the publisher continued. “Take control of one of the ex-officers and make the city a place where people no longer have to walk the 'Streets of Rage'.”

The next Crazy Taxi will offer “innovative and fresh style driving action,” Sega said. This will feature a “cheerful feeling of freedom” mixed with the “fusion of nature and city”. Wrote Sega: “Peel out the new stage of Crazy City!”

Lastly, to Jet Set Radio, which will feature a 'counter-culture' Tokyo street open world. “Experience the 'rebellion' movement that feels free in a suffocating society,” Sega wrote. “Make friends, increase your fans, and create a movement!”

There's still no word on when any of these games might launch.

Here's hoping Skies of Arcadia might get some love next?