Employees of Sega of America they decided to form a union, after a vote that saw 91 votes in favor and 26 against. Led by the Allied Employees Guild Improving SEGA (for friends AEGIS-CWA), on balance it would be the largest multi-departmental union of the gaming industry in the United States.
AEGIS’ union initiative was announced in April, but for employees at Sega of America’s Burbank and Irvine, California, offices, it had been in the works for a year. The AEGIS-CWA is the fifth largest video game union in the United States, joining the ranks of Raven Software, Blizzard Albany, ZeniMax and Tender Claws.
In addition to being among the first game company unions in the US, it will represent more than 230 workers from a multitude of different departments, including brand marketing, games as a service, localization, product development and QA teams.
The goals of AEGIS-CWA
The newly formed union says it will ask Sega of America’s management a higher basic salarybetter benefits and better headcount to “end workload patterns”.
“We are delighted to celebrate our victory in the union elections as members of the AEGIS-CWA,” Sega translator Ángel Gómez said in a press release. “Now, thanks to our union, we will be able to protect the parts of our jobs we love and strengthen the benefits, wages and job stability available to all workers.”
