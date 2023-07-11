Employees of Sega of America they decided to form a union, after a vote that saw 91 votes in favor and 26 against. Led by the Allied Employees Guild Improving SEGA (for friends AEGIS-CWA), on balance it would be the largest multi-departmental union of the gaming industry in the United States.

AEGIS’ union initiative was announced in April, but for employees at Sega of America’s Burbank and Irvine, California, offices, it had been in the works for a year. The AEGIS-CWA is the fifth largest video game union in the United States, joining the ranks of Raven Software, Blizzard Albany, ZeniMax and Tender Claws.

In addition to being among the first game company unions in the US, it will represent more than 230 workers from a multitude of different departments, including brand marketing, games as a service, localization, product development and QA teams.