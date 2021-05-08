This week, Sega announced Lost Judgment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One – but there was no word of a PC version.

It seemed an odd omission – Tojo Dojo Noticed the Yakuza spin-off sequel was briefly listed as coming to PC on the official countdown website that was home to the Lost Judgment announcement. Even after mention of PC was removed from the website, fans spotted mention of the Steam logo in the Lost Judgment website source code.

Unfortunately, it appears Lost Judgment will not come out on PC when the game launches on consoles on 24th September 2021.

Sega told PC Gamer: “The game is being announced for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Sega has no plans to bring Lost Judgment to PC at this time.”

This statement doesn’t rule out the possibility of Lost Judgment coming to PC at some point in the future, of course. A number of Yakuza games are already out on PC, including the most recent release, Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The first Judgment, however, is currently not on PC – but it is available on Stadia. Maybe Lost Judgment will eventually come to Google’s streaming service.