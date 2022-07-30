Sega has already warned that the stocks of Sega Mega Drive Mini 2the new version of the mini console dedicated to the famous 16-bit of the Japanese company, will be very limited due to the known scarcity of semi-conductors, particularly with regard to the western market.

In a statement reported by Ars Technica, Sega warns of the possibility that the availability of Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 is extremely limited in North America, lower than that which characterized the first version of Sega Mega Drive Mini.

Sega Mega Drive Mini 2

At the moment, the new mini-console is available in preorder only on Amazon.com in North America and will ship from Japan only, which could cause additional inconvenience and delays.

The console wasn’t even officially announced for theEuropeprobably due to supply problems, for which Sega is giving priority to the American market, perhaps the greatest demand, but there is no very precise information even regarding the latter, beyond the fact that the exit could take place in February 2023.

In short, it is a decidedly more distribution limited compared to the first Sega Mega Drive Mini, which in the launch period enjoyed wide visibility and availability also in the West. The idea, in short, is that the Mega Drive Mini 2 was designed above all as a product destined for Japan and the intentions expressed by Sega seem to confirm this vision.

According to what was reported by Ars Technica, Sega has reported that only a small part of the production will be destined for the North American market, at least for the moment, but it is about a tenth of the amount of drives that had been distributed in the West for the first Sega Mega Drive Mini.

Announced in June, Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 is a small reproduction of the second version of the 90’s Mega Drive / Genesis, containing 50 pre-installed games mixed between the catalog of the original console and that of the Mega CD, which makes it particularly interesting. Just recently 11 more games were announced, including Super Street Fighter 2.