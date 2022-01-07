Saw may choose not to continue with their plans sale of NFT and stop their plans regarding Play-to-Earn schemes in response to fan feedback – that’s what the company has announced.

In April of last year, remember, Sega revealed that it has partnered with game developer Double Jump.Tokyo with the intention of publishing NFT content related to their IP, present and future. There fan reaction the news was largely negative from the start, as happened with most of the NFT announcements in the videogame field.

In a recent meeting, the main figures of Sega they noted that “nothing is decided” regarding NFTs and P2E (Play to Earn) content, explaining that they have noticed the “negative reactions” from fans.

“In terms of NFT, we would like to do various experiments and we have already started many studies and made various considerations, but nothing is decided at this point regarding the P2E [Play-to-Earn]. There have already been many announcements on this issue, even abroad, but there are users who react negatively at the moment. ”

Sega then explains the need to evaluate what will or will not be accepted by fans, saying that if the initiative were to be seen as “just a way to make money”, the plans could be scrapped.

“We need to carefully consider many things such as how we can mitigate the negative elements, how much we can accomplish by staying within Japanese law, what will be accepted and what not by users. Then, we will carry out these plans if we believe they are in line. with our mission “Create continuously, always be captivating”, but if this strategy were perceived just as a way to make money, we would decide not to proceed “.