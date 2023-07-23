The usual Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker has launched new rumors about a possible return Of Altered Beast and Gunstar Heroes from Sega, with both games likely to go through some kind of remake or remaster treatment.

The well-known leaker, who actually has a not entirely convincing curriculum but who in some cases has nevertheless provided spot-on information, reported the matter during the new episode of the Xbox Era podcast, reporting that Sega intends to relaunch Altered Beast and Gunstar Heroes, but without adding great details about it.

The source from which he allegedly received the information, Baker reports, was unable to investigate the matter further, therefore we do not know if these relaunches concern remaster, remake or new chaptersbut there would be the programmatic intent, on the part of Sega, to bring these two series back on the market.

It would be a project within the general revaluation of Sega’s intellectual properties. Altered Beast and Gunstar Heroes are part of the large baggage of famous titles by the Japanese label which, however, has no longer found space on the market.