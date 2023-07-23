The usual Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker has launched new rumors about a possible return Of Altered Beast and Gunstar Heroes from Sega, with both games likely to go through some kind of remake or remaster treatment.
The well-known leaker, who actually has a not entirely convincing curriculum but who in some cases has nevertheless provided spot-on information, reported the matter during the new episode of the Xbox Era podcast, reporting that Sega intends to relaunch Altered Beast and Gunstar Heroes, but without adding great details about it.
The source from which he allegedly received the information, Baker reports, was unable to investigate the matter further, therefore we do not know if these relaunches concern remaster, remake or new chaptersbut there would be the programmatic intent, on the part of Sega, to bring these two series back on the market.
It would be a project within the general revaluation of Sega’s intellectual properties. Altered Beast and Gunstar Heroes are part of the large baggage of famous titles by the Japanese label which, however, has no longer found space on the market.
Two historical titles but remained rather neglected afterwards
After the 1988 original, Altered Beast has more recently seen a remake self-titled in 3D in 2005 which was sharply panned by critics. A return could be risky but it would be an opportunity to do justice to a historic title.
The “run and gun” shooter by treasure it was even less treated by Sega in the following years: Gunstar Heroes remained substantially unchanged from the 1993 original, except for obtaining various ports for more recent platforms which left it more or less unchanged.
At this point, we await further developments on the matter from Sega.
#Sega #relaunching #Altered #Beast #Gunstar #Heroes #leaker
Leave a Reply