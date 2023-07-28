SAW has just announced the lineup of titles that will be exhibiting at games com 2023which will take place in Cologne, Germany, from 23 to 27 August. Among them we find Sonic Superstars, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Persona 5 Tactica and Persona 3 Reload.

SEGA gamescom 2023 lineup

SEGA announces the gamescom 2023 line up, packed with world premieres for consumers June 28, 2023 – London, England – SEGA® will participate in games com 2023 with a roster of world-class playable premieres for those attending the show and a host of great titles from its diverse portfolio. From August 23rd to 27th, anyone who enters the SEGA booth at gamescom will step into SEGA’s wonderland with themed areas for some of its biggest upcoming titles, a lounge area with other gaming stations and a very special collaboration with the LEGO® Group, in connection with this month’s launch of the new LEGO Sonic The Hedgehog. SEGA will be exhibiting in Hall 8 of the Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany, and the 1100m² booth is packed with playable world premieres, including: The latest Sonic The Hedgehog™ adventure with the highly anticipated Sonic™ Superstars .

. The multiplayer hero shooter with mining mechanics Creative Assembly, HYENAS™ .

. The new action-adventure fighting game from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name™.

Two new titles in the acclaimed series of ATLUSPerson: Persona™ 5 Tactics And Persona™ 3 Reload .

And . The latest DLC for the epic grand-strategy title by Creative Assembly, Total War™: WARHAMMER® III. There are also test stations at SEGA’s large gamescom booth Total War™: PHARAOH, Samba De Amigo: Party Central™, Endless™ Dungeon and Etrian Odyssey™ Origins Collection. Gamescom 2023 will be held from August 23 to 27 in Cologne, Germany and the SEGA booth will be located in Hall 8. If you are not in Germany for the fair, follow all SEGA announcements and updates directly from the showfloor via the profiles Twitter, Facebook, Instagram And TikTok. For more information on SEGA and its products visit the site www.sega.com.

Source: SAW