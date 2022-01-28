After more than 50 years in business, SAW abandons the arcade industry in Japan. The remaining percentage of game center shares, 14.9%, was sold to GENDA Inc.the same company that acquired 85% of them in 2020 and which operates under the brand GiGO. Thus, from now on all arcades SEGA Club will become GiGOacronym for Get into the Gaming Oasis.

Apparently, as already happened in the West at the end of the 90s, even in Japan the arcade market is gradually capturing less and less interest from players. Among the most important causes there is certainly the pandemic, which has prevented tourists from all over the world and the Japanese themselves from financing the arcade market which, in addition to video games that can be reproduced in some way even at home, also has several other types. entertainment such as i crane game ei medal gamewhich allow you to take home material rewards.

We only hope that by returning to normal game centers in Japan can regain the popularity of the past. The president of GENDA said on Twitter the following:

“SEGA game centers across the country will change their names to GiGO, to express our gratitude for SEGA’s 56-year history and our desire to be an oasis that quenches players’ thirst for true entertainment. We will start with Ikebukuro, Akihabara and Shinjuku. Then we will continue throughout the country. “

Source: Genda, Inc. Street Tojo Dojo