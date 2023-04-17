The Japanese group Sega Sammy Holdings, owner of the popular Sonic hedgehog, has submitted a purchase offer for 706 million euros on 100% of the capital of the Finnish study Rovio, creator of Angry Birds, as reported by the companies. The takeover bid (takeover bid) launched through Sega Europe Limited, contemplates the cash payment of 9.25 euros for each Rovio share, as well as 1.48 euros for rights holders. Compared to the closing price of the Finn’s shares last Friday, the price represents a premium of 19%.

After the worldwide success of Angry Birds in the early 2010s, the growth of Rovio, which specializes in mobile phone games, has stalled due to its dependence on this license and a lack of new products. The group, which went public in 2017, had revenue of 317.7 million euros (about $348 million) last year, with net profit of about 31 million euros ($34 million).

Sega’s offer has the unanimous support of Rovio’s board of directors, which recommends that the company’s shareholders and option holders accept the proposal. In addition, a group of Rovio shareholders with approximately a 49.1% stake in the company have irrevocably committed to accept the offer.

More information

“I grew up playing Sonic the Hedgehog, captivated by its state-of-the-art design. Later, when I played Angry Birds for the first time, I knew that the games had become a true mainstream phenomenon, with the power to shape modern culture,” said Rovio CEO Alexandre Pelletier-Normand. “The combination of the strengths of Rovio and Sega presents an incredibly exciting future,” he added.

Haruki Satomi, President and CEO of Sega Sammy Holdings, highlighted the especially high growth potential of the mobile games segment: “I am confident that, through the combination of brands, characters, the base of fans, as well as the corporate culture and functionality of both companies, significant synergies will be created in the future.”

The offer period is expected to begin on or about May 8 and expire on or about July 3, 2023, unless the offeror extends the offer period to satisfy the conditions. The offer is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2023. Closing of the purchase is subject to the offeror’s satisfaction or waiver of certain customary conditions, including, but not limited to, receiving approvals from all regulatory authorities. necessary and an acceptance of more than 90% of the shares and votes in Rovio.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter