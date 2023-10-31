Through a post published on X, formerly Twitter, Keiichi Matsunami announces that he has left SAW today, October 31, 2023. Matsunami is the game designer responsible for the series Hatsune Miku: Project DIVAas well as, in the past, of 18 Wheeler: American Pro Trucker, The King of Route 66, Quest of D and Rhythm Tengoku.

Below is the translation of his message: “Today, October 31, 2023, I am retiring from SEGA. I wondered if I would continue to work for SEGA, but I have lived my life to create games that develop gaming culture and I will continue to produce games with this ambition. I will continue to do my best.”

Keiichi Matsunami will continue his career outside of SEGA as a freelancer.

