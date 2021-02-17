The fact that SEGA is very happy with the results of Xbox Game Pass is an important recognition for Microsoft’s flagship service. Well, although users have undoubtedly recognized the great benefit that Game Pass is, with a catalog of more than 300 games, EA Play and day one releases, not to mention the fact that the Ultimate version includes xCloud and Game PC Pass. With xCloud in-browser testing, the possibilities for this consumer service are almost limitless.

But alongside these benefits, there are many doubts, questions and criticisms about the impact that Game Pass has on developers. Recently Joseph Fares has spoken out on Game Pass, raising the business model of Xbox Game Pass might not be so advantageous for developers. However, SEGA is very happy with the Xbox Game Pass results. And not only them, but also EA has spoken of the great benefits that its agreement with Game Pass has had In economic terms.

Is a collaboration between FromSoftware and Xbox possible?

SEGA is very happy with the results of Xbox Game Pass

In an extensive summary about Xbox Game Pass at Eurogamer, SEGA Europe’s Senior Vice President of Business Publishing, Anna Downing spoke about the company’s relationship with Xbox Game Pass, which has seen titles like Two Point Hospital and the Yakuza franchise thrive since its launch. This basically means that Game Pass is fulfilling Phil Spencer’s goal of not just being a gaming platform, but one that brings huge benefits to publishers and developers who decide to publish their games on it.

We are very happy with the results and we hope Microsoft is too. In the end, they wanted quality titles, and we wanted to take advantage of a great new opportunity. It’s a huge benefit of being on Game Pass, it reinforces the exposure you get to a large audience. That increase in engagement in turn helps improve your product’s establishment on the market.

These are interesting facts when thinking about the future of Game Pass for the industry. Without a doubt, there are many benefits that users can bring. But with the fact that SEGA is very happy with the results of Xbox Game Pass, it confirms that publishers can get great benefits from this service. With this, a possible future agreement between Sega and Microsoft, as had been rumored.