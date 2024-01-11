Tom Henderson, well-known insider at the head of the Insider Gaming portal, may have revealed it three other historic Sega franchises which could reappear in the modern market via new games or remakes.
As you probably remember, during The Game Awards 2023, Sega announced the relaunch of five of its brands through new games, specifically Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, Shinobi and Craxy Taxi, adding that more will arrive in the future more.
Well, according to Insider Gaming sources, between 2020 and 2021 Sega gave approval for 10 of the company's classic games. We have mentioned five of them above, while among the remaining five there would also be new titles Panzer Dragoon, Sakura Taisen and Neon Genesis Evangelion.
And many more may be on the way
Tom Henderson added that in the meantime Sega may be planning further relaunches. In this regard, he cited the 12 trademarks that the company registered on December 6, 2023, which include four of the titles announced during The Game Awards, while the remaining eight include:
- Alex Kidd
- After Burner
- House of the Dead
- Outrun
- Super Monkey Ball
- Altered Beast Eternal
- Champions Kid
- Chameleon
As usual, we recommend taking similar rumors with a grain of salt while awaiting official confirmation, but it must be said that Tom Henderson has built a certain reputation over time and is considered one of the most reliable insiders in the sector.
#Sega #reportedly #working #classic #series #games #report
Leave a Reply