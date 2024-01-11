Tom Henderson, well-known insider at the head of the Insider Gaming portal, may have revealed it three other historic Sega franchises which could reappear in the modern market via new games or remakes.

As you probably remember, during The Game Awards 2023, Sega announced the relaunch of five of its brands through new games, specifically Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, Shinobi and Craxy Taxi, adding that more will arrive in the future more.

Well, according to Insider Gaming sources, between 2020 and 2021 Sega gave approval for 10 of the company's classic games. We have mentioned five of them above, while among the remaining five there would also be new titles Panzer Dragoon, Sakura Taisen and Neon Genesis Evangelion.