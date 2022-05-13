This is the period of the release of the financial reports of different publishers and also SAW adds to the list, with rather surprising elements. Planning for the next 3-5 years was at the heart of the discussion, as the future seems to be surrounded by several remakes, reboots and remastereds.

The idea seems to be to make the most of franchises such as Sonic, Yakuza, Persona and Total War, also taking advantage of the chapters released in recent years, bringing them back to life in different forms:

“The main strategies of the new medium-term plan are focused on deepening the main existing IPs such as Sonic, PHANTASY STAR, YAKUZA (Ryu ga Gotoku), Persona and Total War and on offering them to global markets. […] Also, given our large pool of IPs enjoying strong global recognition, we will actively leverage past IPs and develop them further, i.e. via remaster, remake, reboot, etc.”

SEGA is expected to release 13 new games during this financial year (March 2022 – March 2023), but for now we only know of four: Sonic Origins, Sonic Frontier, Soul Hackers 2 and Two Point Campus. There is still a lot to discover therefore and at this point, let’s expect some great returns.

