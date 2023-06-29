SEGA is not interested in a takeover right now: the vice president of the Japanese company, Shuji Utsumi, clarified it during an interview with Bloomberg. “Not right now,” Utsumi said when asked if such a possibility existed.

As you will recall, in recent days some internal documents have revealed that Microsoft was thinking of acquiring SEGA to push Xbox Game Pass, but the operation apparently never materialized.

Of course, it was enough that those news circulated because the shares of SEGA Sammy rose in value, temporarily reaching the highest levels since February 2007: a detail that is difficult to ignore, which shows that an acquisition would be welcomed by investors.

What is certain is that there have been several contacts between Microsoft and SEGA for the Japanese publisher’s contents to arrive on Xbox Game Pass: an agreement that went through, which allowed the Redmond house to get closer to a certain type of user and SEGA to gain further popularity.

It is no coincidence that Utsumi confirmed that relations with Microsoft are still good and very close, also in light of the opinions expressed by Phil Spencer and other executives, who hold SEGA and its catalog in very high consideration, more than Sony and Microsoft.