A new countdown website from Sega is hinting that there’s big news afoot for fans of Yakuza spin-off, Judgment.

The mysterious new if you has popped up coincidentally enough – or not, depending upon your viewpoint – alongside the recent release of Judgment on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and Google Stadia. It’s currently counting down to “Judgment Day”, 7th May.

Beyond that, there’s not much else information to go on. There’s an embedded video that only takes us to Sega America’s official Youtube page – that too is set to debut on 7th May – although the fact the page is hosted on Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s own site can only be a good sign (thanks, NME).

The Yakuza spin-off first came out as a PlayStation 4-exclusive back in 2019. The remaster boasts “refined visuals”, 60fps, improved load times and all the previously-released DLC.

“[T]his isn’t the best place to start if you want to get into Yakuza – and, if you’re more familiar with the series, this is more a slight curio than any indication of where the future output of the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio lies , “Martin suggests in Eurogamer’s original Judgment review.

“Maybe you’ll find clues nestled deep within Judgment, which on its own merits is still a fine video game. It’s just that, for the first time in a while, here’s a game from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio that feels eminently skippable.”