SAW revealed that it could raise the price of their video games. The information was shared by CEO Haruki Satomi and CFO Koichi Fukazawa during a Q&A following the release of the financial report for the last fiscal year.

“In the global market, AAA console titles have been selling for $59.99 for many years, but titles selling for $69.99 have appeared in the last year,” he said. SAW in a transcript translated by us into Italian and previously translated from Japanese into English. “We would like to revise the prices of stocks we believe are commensurate with price increases, while also keeping an eye on market conditions.”

In other words, SEGA hasn’t decided yet definitively to raise the price of their games (or at least some of the most important AAA), but obviously they are considering it. The company will rely on market conditions and what it considers the best choice to increase earnings. A higher price can in fact increase revenues but could also decrease sales at launch.

Take-Two, Sony and Activision have long had raised the price of their own games, followed by EA and Square Enix. Microsoft and Nintendo released their first $70 games this month (Redfall and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom) while Ubisoft said the long-delayed Skull & Bones will be its first $70 game.

SAW, on the other hand, released Sonic Frontiers for $59.99, so it hasn’t quite taken the step yet. The blue hedgehog game has sold over 3.5 million units by the end of March 2023. Hard to say if a higher price would have brought that figure down considerably.