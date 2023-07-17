













That is something that the company’s director of operations and president, Yukio Sugino, made clear in an interview with the Japanese magazine Famitsu a few days ago.

Sugino implied that while Sega has new projects, their development is ‘in parallel’ with others. These are reboots of their main old franchises, as well as remakes.

Specifically, what he said was ‘of course we have to do new things, but not all series are created equal for fresh releases and reboots’.

So this publisher and developer handles things differently depending on their franchises.

Yukio Sugino commented ‘for each IP we will choose which method is appropriate at the moment, deciding ‘this is the best for this series”.

The COO and president of the company gave an example and it was precisely with the so-called Blue Hedgehog.

sugino stressed ‘Sonic is Sega’s flagship franchise, and we are considering reboots and remakes in parallel with new titles’. That is something that more than one player has noticed in recent years.

In recent times Sega released a remaster of Sonic in the form of Sonic Colors: Ultimate (2021), a compilation as sonic origins (2022) and its new version, sonic origins plus (2023).

Also a new game, sonic frontiers (2022) and another one is on the way, sonic super starswhich will be out this year.

The only thing that Sonic currently needs is a reboot and perhaps Sugino himself anticipated this with his comments.

Apart from Sega we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

