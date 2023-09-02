It seems that in next year’s plans Saw there is a new game of Sonic and the return of some historical franchiseswhile for Person 6 it may be necessary to wait until 2025, at least according to the information shared by the leaker I Am Hero Too, who, as you may remember, had accurately anticipated the announcement of Persona 3 Reload.
Deep Throat says Sega will release a new Sonic game next year, along with new Sonic games Jet Set Radio, Guardian Heroes and Comix Zone.
For those unfamiliar with it, the latter is a beat ’em up released in the now distant 1995 and with a very original style at the time, in which the protagonist finds himself inside a comic book and has to give it a thrashing to aliens mutants. The interesting thing is that last year Sega began work on a Comix Zone film and therefore the two projects could be connected, provided that the I Am a Hero Too tip is true.
No Persona 6 in 2024?
Person 6 instead it seems to be behind schedule. I Am Hero Too previously stated that Atlus’ new JRPG would arrive in 2024, however now he’s not so sure anymore. He added that the aesthetic theme of the game will be “black and white”.
In addition to Persona 6, he reiterated that a further one is also in development spin-off of Persona in the style of a party gamea detail that was previously also corroborated by Nate The Hate.
Clearly this is all information to be taken with a grain of salt, as are the other rumors launched a few hours ago by the leaker regarding PS5 Pro, Nintendo Switch 2 and the Final Fantasy saga.
#Sega #Sonic #Jet #Set #Radio #Persona #leaker
Leave a Reply