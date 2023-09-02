It seems that in next year’s plans Saw there is a new game of Sonic and the return of some historical franchiseswhile for Person 6 it may be necessary to wait until 2025, at least according to the information shared by the leaker I Am Hero Too, who, as you may remember, had accurately anticipated the announcement of Persona 3 Reload.

Deep Throat says Sega will release a new Sonic game next year, along with new Sonic games Jet Set Radio, Guardian Heroes and Comix Zone.

For those unfamiliar with it, the latter is a beat ’em up released in the now distant 1995 and with a very original style at the time, in which the protagonist finds himself inside a comic book and has to give it a thrashing to aliens mutants. The interesting thing is that last year Sega began work on a Comix Zone film and therefore the two projects could be connected, provided that the I Am a Hero Too tip is true.