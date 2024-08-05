Pending further information, it has emerged in the last few hours that Saw recently registered the new trademark “Yakuza Wars“, and it’s easy to see a possible connection with the series Like a Dragonwhereas it was previously known as Yakuza in the West.

The registration dates back to July 26 and was made public today, so it is something very fresh, and as usual it is difficult to give a precise meaning to this action which could be simply precautionary, or be linked to a project not necessarily in active development.

However, it is doubtful that the RGG Team is working on a new chapter of the seriesalthough it is not known at the moment whether the studio’s next release will be this or a new Judgment, another franchise that should continue in the near future.