Pending further information, it has emerged in the last few hours that Saw recently registered the new trademark “Yakuza Wars“, and it’s easy to see a possible connection with the series Like a Dragonwhereas it was previously known as Yakuza in the West.
The registration dates back to July 26 and was made public today, so it is something very fresh, and as usual it is difficult to give a precise meaning to this action which could be simply precautionary, or be linked to a project not necessarily in active development.
However, it is doubtful that the RGG Team is working on a new chapter of the seriesalthough it is not known at the moment whether the studio’s next release will be this or a new Judgment, another franchise that should continue in the near future.
Presentation at TGS 2024?
On the other hand, with the arrival of the Like a Dragon TV series on Prime Video it is clear that Sega wants to push this title further, so it is likely that this is the franchise that will continue more immediately.
This Yakuza Wars could therefore have something to do with a new Like a Dragon, even if it’s still too early to say.
In fact, the Like a Dragon team has revealed when they will present their next game, which is during the Tokyo Game Show 2024, also reporting that fans will be “surprised”. At this point, we just have to wait until September to have some answers about it.
