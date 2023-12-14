The request for trademark renewal dates back to December 6th, but emerged in the last few hours with the publication.

SAW seems very active in the recovery and valorization of its heritage of historical intellectual properties. Recently she has renewed the brands of four series: Altered Beast, Eternal Champions, Jet Set Radio and Kid Chameleon.

The brands renewed by SEGA

During The Game Awards 2023, the return of some historic SEGA series was announced, including Jet Set Radio for which the brand was renewed. The others are Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Shinobi and Streets of Rage.

Evidently, however, the Japanese publisher's projects go beyond what has already been announced and include other historical series, which could have new games in the future.

Naturally, the renewal of trademarks should not be taken as a announcement real. That said, given SEGA's recent moves regarding its catalog and the announcement of the return of other classics, let's say that it is not unrealistic to expect the arrival of a new Altered Beast or a new Kid Chameleon.

For now, however, there are no details on the matter. So we are waiting to find out more.