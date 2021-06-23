SEGA’s mythical blue hedgehog turns 30 and the Japanese firm has many plans in store: among others, being a VTuber.

Today has been the 30th anniversary of Sonic, one of the most beloved video game characters in the history of the sector. During the last few months we have seen several announcements related to SEGA’s blue hedgehog. From new games, merchandising or the sequel to your movie. But the most surprising thing is what they have just confirmed from the Japanese editor, and that is that they have in mind to turn the character into a VTuber.

In case this term catches you a bit out of hand, a VTuber is a virtual youtuber, and would interact with users through a digital creation. Kazuyuki Hoshino, SEGA’s art director, has commented that they are working to make it happen soon. The information comes from the user known as Ryokutya2089, known for giving key information to prestigious media such as Famitsu and Weekly Shonen Jump.

Those responsible for Sonic continue to give track of the news that will arrive soonAlthough as we see in media such as Siliconera, it is not clear where these statements come from, but they suggest that they will be included in the special column of Famitsu for the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, and that has appeared on the website of the publication itself. In the text, Hoshino states that the team is working on a project to turn Sonic into a VTuber as part of a new broadcast show and hopes that fans will enjoy the new opportunity to “communicate with Sonic in real time.”

As if that were not enough, they have also talked about the intentions of creating a theme park inspired by the Sonic universe, and they also talk about the next hedgehog game scheduled for 2022, which wants to be an evolution for the character and will arrive for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. Do not miss this special report in which we review the entire trajectory of the character.

