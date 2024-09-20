Steam Sale Time for SEGA Too who has put his entire and vast catalogue on offer, to the delight of his fans and others, with discounts for its most famous series and for those of Atlus, a label that it controls 100%. There is really a lot to indulge in.

The offers

For example, you may want to purchase Sonic Frontierswhich comes off for 20.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros (-65%). Or Total War: Warhammer IIIwhich you can buy for 23.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros (-60%). Or the recent Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeancewhich you will end up paying 41.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros, thanks to the 30% discount.

Two characters from Metaphor: ReFantazio

If you want to spend even less there are even bigger discounts. For example, the excellent Two Point Campus costs just 5.99 euros instead of 29.99 euros, that is, it is discounted by 80%, while the sparkling Puyo Puyo Tetris can be yours for 4.99 euros instead of 19.99 euros, that is, with a 75% discount.

If you want to go ultra classic you can buy Valkyria Chronicles for 4.99 euros, Shenmue I & II for 6.99 euros or Binary Domain for 2.99 euros. In short, go to SEGA Steam Sale Page and see if there’s something for you.

SEGA sales are also a great way to remember the company’s upcoming games. In particular Two Point Museumwhich will be launched on March 4, 2025, Sonic X Shadow Generationswhich will be available from October 25, 2024, Metaphor: ReFantaziowhich we will be able to play from October 11, 2024 and the recently announced Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, ready to debut on our screens from February 27, 2025.