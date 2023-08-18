The Japanese publisher SAW announced that it has finalized the acquisition of the mobile studio Rovio for 776 million dollars, or 706 million euros. The stated goal is to expand its business in the mobile sector, thanks to the know-how of the Angry Birds company.
In recent years SEGA has launched many mobile games, including free-to-play titles for the Apple Arcade subscription and games for Netflix.
The announcement does not reveal anything about future projects of the two companies, limiting themselves to talking about “new and exciting adventures”, but the dream of an Angry Birds minigame in a Yakuza is becoming more and more concrete, as is that of a crossover between Sonic and the Angry Birds.
Obviously the possibilities are many in the mobile sector, considering the amount of intellectual property in the hands of SEGA, so we are very curious to know what the future holds for us after this acquisition.

