Saw has made the history of arcade Coin-ops and a genre in which it has always been particularly active is that of driving games, an area in which it is about to return with the launch of Apex Rebelsa new title arcade with dedicated cabinets.
The title in question is developed by 3MindWave, a team specialized in arcade video games, for Sega Amusements, but the peculiarity is that it seems to be built on Unreal Engine 5, aiming for 4K and 60 frames per second. The game seems to take up the classic traditions of Sega arcades, with a graphic representation that has realistic elements but which aims above all at total spectacularization and the use of truly impressive gaming stations.
Advanced gaming station
The “flagship” chassis cab features a driving position equipped with a steering wheel with force feedback and pedals, as well as a notable 65 inch displayas well as various other devices such as a video camera, speakers and an additional monitor placed above the standard display which shows the ranking and race situation.
These stations can be placed side by side and connected up to a maximum of 4, then constituting a remarkable spectacle. In these configurations multiplayerobviously, Apex Rebels should reach maximum enjoyment, even if it will not be easy to find a place where the game can be made available in this format, obviously beyond Sega arcades.
