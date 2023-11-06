Saw has made the history of arcade Coin-ops and a genre in which it has always been particularly active is that of driving games, an area in which it is about to return with the launch of Apex Rebelsa new title arcade with dedicated cabinets.

The title in question is developed by 3MindWave, a team specialized in arcade video games, for Sega Amusements, but the peculiarity is that it seems to be built on Unreal Engine 5, aiming for 4K and 60 frames per second. The game seems to take up the classic traditions of Sega arcades, with a graphic representation that has realistic elements but which aims above all at total spectacularization and the use of truly impressive gaming stations.