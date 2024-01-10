Nostalgia is profitable. Multiple companies have focused on bringing back experiences that we remember fondly. While many may think of Analogue as one of the experts in this area, Hyperkin's next console was recently revealed, which will give us the opportunity to enjoy our collection of SEGA Genesis in a portable way.

During CES 2024, Hyperkin officially revealed the Mega 95, a portable console that allows us to play SEGA Genesis and Mega Drive titles anywhere at any time. This piece of hardware features a design similar to a Genesis controller, with a 5-inch screen that can switch between 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratio with a button. Likewise, we find a battery that can last up to 10 hours.

This device also has a dock, which allows us to connect the console to a television and enjoy our Genesis collection at 720p. This is not the first time that Hyperkin has done something for SEGA fans, since in the past it gave us the MegaRetroN HD, a home console that allows us to enjoy our classic collection with a modern resolution.

Although it is unknown exactly how the games will run on the Mega 95, let us remember that the MegaRetroN HD focuses on hardware emulation, with a quality that reaches a midpoint between a traditional software emulation and the premium FPGA-based system. that Analogue used in the Mega Sg. Thus, the Mega 95 is likely to be of similar quality. Along with this, we must not forget that Hyperkin obtained a high level of recognition thanks to the SupaBoy, a portable console that allows us to enjoy our NES and SNES games. In this way, the Mega 95 is the counterpart that many have been waiting for.

Regarding the price and release date of the Mega 95, At the moment there is no official information about it, but considering that the SupaBoy costs $119, it is very likely that the new portable console will be available at a similar price. We can only wait to see what the public's reaction will be. On related topics, SEGA offers new details about the return of its classic series. Likewise, the company has canceled its most expensive game in history.

Editor's Note:

Considering that Analogue's Mega Sg is no longer on sale, and the only way to get one is to pay the ridiculous reseller prices, this could very well be a great option for all those who never owned a Genesis and want to get into this console, or want to relive their childhood.

Via: The Verge