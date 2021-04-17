It was an open secret for quite some time that the Japanese company was interested in selling his division in the West, because he had already done so with the division in his country. Recently and in an effort to control the crisis that the company is experiencing after COVID 19, Sega finally sells its Western Arcade division in North America and Europe, focusing exclusively on home games.

Due to the pandemic that we are all experiencing, video game entertainment venues with machines have been tremendously affected. Sega was one of the main stakeholders in this type of business, but thanks to the crisis the world is going through, the company ends up taking a step aside and sells the western division of Western Arcade, called Sega Amusements International.

As detailed Gamerant, some time ago Sega had sold its games division in Japan to the Genda company, where more than 200 games changed ownership. The operation of Sega Amusements International is completely different, since although it is a sale as such, The new owners intend to increase the success of the business over time. This means that all gaming cabinets will retain the Sega name and logo, which will give the consumer the same charm for the brand as in the past.

Sega announced that it would focus on developing home games, with new titles, approaches and experiences for the players. However, with the pandemic still in process, the dates that the company initially had have been delayed, so it is not known when this new “era” of Sega will begin. Despite all the above, they continue to resist this crisis, now with new perspectives that will help them better focus only on development.