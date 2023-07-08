













That’s what it reveals a document of more than 289 pages. This comes from the 90s of the last century, and it was when the Sony console was just released.

At that time Tom Kalinske, CEO of the company’s American subsidiary, exuded optimism with his words.

Sega Saturn came out on November 22, 1994 in the Japanese market, and the PlayStation on December 3 of the same year.

In an e-mail message dated March 28, 1996, Kalinske went so far as to boast about visiting 10 electronics stores in Tokyo’s popular Akihabara neighborhood.

This holiday season the Saturn was practically out of stock, while the Sony console was everywhere. For this executive that was a triumph.

Source: Sega.

Tom Kalinske commented in his email that dealers told him that the Sega Saturn was selling very fast, and he highlighted the means of promoting the system.

So far everything seemed to paint a thousand wonders for the console. Sadly, things changed very quickly.

At the end of its life, the PlayStation passed the mark of 102 million units worldwide, while the Saturn barely passed 9 million.

The Nintendo 64, Nintendo’s system of that generation, sold almost 33 million. The PlayStation ended up becoming an iconic console and one of the best sellers of all time.

Source: Sega Retro.

Instead, the Saturn was Sega’s penultimate home platform, which would later release the Dreamcast. This sold in a similar way to its predecessor and the company ended up withdrawing from the console market. How wrong Kalinske was.

