sega is planning to release a new game Sonic the Hedgehog next year, plus downloadable content (DLC) for Superstars. This according to an alleged planning document originally shared on reddit (but since removed), which includes a schedule for upcoming products from Sonic of sega.

a Sonic Team business PowerPoint leaked and if it’s real, let’s say 2024 is a pretty packed year for the brand. pic.twitter.com/3Qz4pQlVme — Ramona! 🏳️‍⚧️🍋✂️ (@DPlexHD) October 12, 2023

According to the document, the upcoming television series Knuckles will launch in the first quarter of 2024, followed by a third season of the show Netflix sonic prime in the same quarter.

He DLC of Sonic Superstars is listed with a “TBD” date during the year, and also a “new game” is scheduled for release during the holiday season.

If it is true, a game of Sonic in 2024 would put the series on a three-year streak of major releases, following Superstars (2023) and Frontiers from last year. Sonic Superstars is a 2.5D side-scrolling platform game that allows players to control SonicTails, Knuckles or Amy Rose.

The game, which is scheduled for release on October 17, is developed by Arzest, the Japanese studio led by the mascot’s original creator, Naoto Ohshima.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: These crazy things sega They go with everything, let’s see if they don’t burn the IP like Activision ended up burning the entire musical game genre with so much Guitar Hero.