It should be noted that this is not yet a reality within Sega. In fact, they assured that they will evaluate that the sale price is in accordance with what a certain title offers. In addition, they added that they will be attentive to the behavior of the markets.

Right now the company has a trio of titles coming out soon. These are sonic origins plus, Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection and Samba de Amigo: Party Central. So far none of them have been announced with a price increase. So it may still be some time before we see their $70 games.

Seeing companies jacking up the prices of their games is no longer news. With the arrival of the new generation of consoles, several companies decided to increase their prices. Now it looks like it will only be a matter of time before Sega joins the club.

What other companies would Sega join if they decide to charge their games at $70?

In recent years, different companies have jumped on the $70 bandwagon, as Sega might. In 2020 came the first game for this price in the form of NBA 2K21 from Take-Two Interactive. This was followed by titles from Sony and Activision.

Source: Take-Two Interactive

Some time later, EA and Square Enix joined the fashion. The most recent to get on the train were Microsoft and Nintendo with their most recent releases. Finally, Ubisoft announced that its upcoming Skull & Bones game would be the first of its titles to launch for $70. TOit does seem that video games will become an even more expensive hobby.

